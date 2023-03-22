Delta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 339,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,492. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

