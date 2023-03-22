Delta Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $482.09. 280,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.88 and its 200-day moving average is $510.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $449.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.