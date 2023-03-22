Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chemed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Chemed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chemed by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CHE traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.33. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,216. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.