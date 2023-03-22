Delta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Terex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Terex by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at $27,365,700.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terex Price Performance

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

TEX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,103. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

