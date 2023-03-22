Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Target Price to $17.00

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

Abcam Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ABCM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,025. Abcam has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 3,392.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,687,000 after buying an additional 16,960,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 1,910.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after buying an additional 7,143,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 2,741.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after buying an additional 5,692,888 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

