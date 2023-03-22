DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 6,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Diagnos, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare technical services through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The company offers algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing services. It focuses on the development of its AI tool, Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, which is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment and processes at the point of care.

