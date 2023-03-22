Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 314500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Diamcor Mining Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

