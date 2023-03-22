Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $4.23. Digital Ally shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 115,839 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.