Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $4.23. Digital Ally shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 115,839 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Digital Ally Stock Up 3.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Institutional Trading of Digital Ally
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.