Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 3.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.25. 16,219,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 89,467,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,561,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

