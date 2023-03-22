DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $28.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,673,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DISH Network Trading Up 6.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 472,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DISH Network by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $9.58 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Articles

