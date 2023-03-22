Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

DEC opened at GBX 93.75 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £910.70 million, a P/E ratio of -81.64, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144 ($1.77).

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

