Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Diversified Energy Price Performance
DEC opened at GBX 93.75 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £910.70 million, a P/E ratio of -81.64, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144 ($1.77).
Diversified Energy Company Profile
