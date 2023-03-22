Dogecoin Achieves Market Cap of $10.03 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $10.03 billion and $652.34 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00290171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016075 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

