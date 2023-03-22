Dollar General Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.72. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

