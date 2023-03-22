Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 1,457 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 88,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

