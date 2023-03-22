Donald L. Hagan LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.42. 719,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

