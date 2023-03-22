Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 1.2 %

AFL traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $63.94. 395,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,589. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

