Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,088 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. 1,172,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

