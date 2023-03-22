Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $4.02 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 509,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,548. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

