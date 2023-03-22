Donald L. Hagan LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. 995,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,166. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

