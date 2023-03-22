Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 461 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.83. 13,827,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,007,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.