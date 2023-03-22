DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,607 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,004. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,049,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101,906 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 131.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 144,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.