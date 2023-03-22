Drake & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $332.59. 716,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.08. The stock has a market cap of $316.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

