Drake & Associates LLC Has $11.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 6.1% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $81,656,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $43,530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 201.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 527,156 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ACWI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.66. 255,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,087. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

