Drake & Associates LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $678.05. 51,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $641.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.52. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.