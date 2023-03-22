Drake & Associates LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.0% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,941. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average is $165.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

