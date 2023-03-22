Drake & Associates LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.38. 55,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

