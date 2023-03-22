Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.55 and a beta of 0.59. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $23.05.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
