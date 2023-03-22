Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Duke Royalty Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Duke Royalty stock traded up GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 32.58 ($0.40). 323,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,871. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.50 ($0.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.88. The firm has a market cap of £136.01 million, a PE ratio of 465.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

