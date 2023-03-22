Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Duke Royalty Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Duke Royalty stock traded up GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 32.58 ($0.40). 323,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,871. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.50 ($0.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.88. The firm has a market cap of £136.01 million, a PE ratio of 465.36 and a beta of 1.31.
Duke Royalty Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.