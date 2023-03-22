Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 2.1 %

DPMLF stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Separately, Dundee Securities increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

