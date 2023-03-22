EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.66 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $7,526.77 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00316937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00846653 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,966.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

