Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1437 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Ebro Foods Stock Performance
EBRPY opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Ebro Foods has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50.
About Ebro Foods
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebro Foods (EBRPY)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.