Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1437 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Ebro Foods Stock Performance

EBRPY opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Ebro Foods has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Get Ebro Foods alerts:

About Ebro Foods

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.