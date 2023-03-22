Efforce Price Tops $0.0527 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $462,433.85 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Efforce has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Buying and Selling Efforce

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

