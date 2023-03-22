Elastos Market Cap Hits $23.73 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00004143 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and $159,154.45 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

