ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Shares Down 0.1%

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 2,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,299 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 12.79% of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

