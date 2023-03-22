Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,839 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

BLV stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

