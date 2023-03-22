Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,072.67, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

