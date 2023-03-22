Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $241.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

