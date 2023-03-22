Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

