Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $310.27 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.58 and its 200 day moving average is $284.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.