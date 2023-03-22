Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

