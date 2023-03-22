Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in National Grid by 51.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 1.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.14) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.86) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Trading Down 0.4 %

National Grid Profile

Shares of NGG stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.