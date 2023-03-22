Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.80. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.