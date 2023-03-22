Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

