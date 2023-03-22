Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

