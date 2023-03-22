Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.98. The stock had a trading volume of 590,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,035. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $317.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

