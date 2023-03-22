Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Emeco’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment and mining service solutions in Australia. The company rents trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment; mechanical and boilermaker repair services; and sandblasting and painting services.

