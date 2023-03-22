Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Emeco’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Emeco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
About Emeco
