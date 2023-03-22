Empower Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.26 Million (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Empower token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $257,241.99 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empower has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.35052458 USD and is down -7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $152,298.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

