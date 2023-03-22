Empower (MPWR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million

Empower (MPWR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Empower token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001288 BTC on exchanges. Empower has a market cap of $6.25 million and $146,742.31 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empower has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Empower

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.37161602 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $252,934.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

