EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading 3.7% Higher

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 24,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 109,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. The company provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. It offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.
