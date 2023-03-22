Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $1,762,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $982,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $190,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
